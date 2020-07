Amenities

LOVELY NEW THIRD FLOOR LISTING WITH TWO BEDROOMS CENTRAL AIR..........SEPTEMBER FIRST AVAILABLE HARDWOOD FLOORS WASHER AND DRYER CATHEDRAL CEILINGS WITH SKYLIGHTS GOURMET KITCHEN MASTER BEDROOM HAS VAULTED CEILINGS WITH SKYLIGHTS HEATED BY GAS WITH CENTRAL AIR STEPS TO WAVERLY SQUARE AND COMMUTER RAIL BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE FEE TO tenant call or text 781 316 4172 pet may be negotiable with references



Terms: One year lease