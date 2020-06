Amenities

Nice first floor unit in multifamily dwelling- neat and clean with new carpets, paint, an updated kitchen and bath. On site security, coin -op laundry in basement as well as locked storage unit, shared yard. Parking for one car. Absolutely no smoking and no pets of any kind. Strong references, credit checks, first, last and security required.