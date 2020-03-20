All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, MA
12 Ivy Cir.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

12 Ivy Cir.

12 Ivy Circle · (617) 888-6265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Ivy Circle, Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
NO FEE!!! 1bd, Laundry in Unit, Dishwasher, Walk-In Closet Rooftop deck with private seating areas Covered parking for selected apartment homes Ample bike racks and storage Rental bikes for resident use Walk to stores, restaurants and high school Easy access to Alewife T Station Video Gaming area with WII games and fitness Central mailroom On the Minute Man bike trail On-line concierge service and community portal Great room with wet bar, pool table and coffee bar Media room with 70 screen Outdoor Lounge with fire pit, community grill and outdoor area Minutes from Arlington Center including local Farmers Market and community events INTERIOR FEATURES Gorgeous plank flooring in kitchen, bath and living area* Granite countertops Stainless steel appliances Upgraded espresso-colored designer cabinetry Oversized kitchen islands* Tile surrounds in baths Balcony* *In select homes. No Fee

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Ivy Cir. have any available units?
12 Ivy Cir. has a unit available for $2,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Ivy Cir. have?
Some of 12 Ivy Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Ivy Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Ivy Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Ivy Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 12 Ivy Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 12 Ivy Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 12 Ivy Cir. does offer parking.
Does 12 Ivy Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Ivy Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Ivy Cir. have a pool?
No, 12 Ivy Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Ivy Cir. have accessible units?
No, 12 Ivy Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Ivy Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Ivy Cir. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Ivy Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Ivy Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
