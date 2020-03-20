12 Ivy Cir.

Amenities

NO FEE!!! 1bd, Laundry in Unit, Dishwasher, Walk-In Closet Rooftop deck with private seating areas Covered parking for selected apartment homes Ample bike racks and storage Rental bikes for resident use Walk to stores, restaurants and high school Easy access to Alewife T Station Video Gaming area with WII games and fitness Central mailroom On the Minute Man bike trail On-line concierge service and community portal Great room with wet bar, pool table and coffee bar Media room with 70 screen Outdoor Lounge with fire pit, community grill and outdoor area Minutes from Arlington Center including local Farmers Market and community events INTERIOR FEATURES Gorgeous plank flooring in kitchen, bath and living area* Granite countertops Stainless steel appliances Upgraded espresso-colored designer cabinetry Oversized kitchen islands* Tile surrounds in baths Balcony* *In select homes. No Fee



Terms: One year lease