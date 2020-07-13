All apartments in St. Tammany County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:19 AM

73601 Chapman Drive - A2

73601 Chapman Dr · (985) 635-8324
Location

73601 Chapman Dr, St. Tammany County, LA 70420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$860

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
We are now accepting applications for units at our Chapman Drive Condos, located off of Highway 435 in Abita Springs.

2BR/2BA $860 per month

All units are equipped with a stove, dishwasher, & garbage disposal (refrigerator is not included). Each unit has private parking, a patio, a wood burning fireplace, and laundry hookups (tenants must provide their own washer & dryer).

Lease is for 1 year. Monthly rent includes water, sewage, trash pick-up, & monthly pest control. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent and is due at time of lease signing (deposit may be increased based on credit and rental history).

We allow ONE SMALL pet for an additional $400 non-refundable pet fee. No exceptions!

Please find the link to our residency application below. There is a $35 application fee per adult. This fee is charged to cover the cost of credit report, criminal background check, and eviction record.

If you are interested in viewing our properties, please respond to this message (preferably via text message at the number below) with your name, phone number, & email address. Also, please tell me when you want to move. I will contact you to schedule a viewing. I look forward to hearing from you!

Thanks,
Kelly
Property Manager
(985) 635-8324
AbitaSpringsApartments@gmail.com

https://woodbluffproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

**Please note: We offer a few different floor plans at this property. The photos included in this listing may not be the actual unit that is currently available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 have any available units?
73601 Chapman Drive - A2 has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 have?
Some of 73601 Chapman Drive - A2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 currently offering any rent specials?
73601 Chapman Drive - A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 pet-friendly?
No, 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 offer parking?
Yes, 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 offers parking.
Does 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 have a pool?
No, 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 does not have a pool.
Does 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 have accessible units?
No, 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 73601 Chapman Drive - A2 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 73601 Chapman Drive - A2?
