73601 Chapman Drive - A2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

We are now accepting applications for units at our Chapman Drive Condos, located off of Highway 435 in Abita Springs.



2BR/2BA $860 per month



All units are equipped with a stove, dishwasher, & garbage disposal (refrigerator is not included). Each unit has private parking, a patio, a wood burning fireplace, and laundry hookups (tenants must provide their own washer & dryer).



Lease is for 1 year. Monthly rent includes water, sewage, trash pick-up, & monthly pest control. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent and is due at time of lease signing (deposit may be increased based on credit and rental history).



We allow ONE SMALL pet for an additional $400 non-refundable pet fee. No exceptions!



Please find the link to our residency application below. There is a $35 application fee per adult. This fee is charged to cover the cost of credit report, criminal background check, and eviction record.



If you are interested in viewing our properties, please respond to this message (preferably via text message at the number below) with your name, phone number, & email address. Also, please tell me when you want to move. I will contact you to schedule a viewing. I look forward to hearing from you!



Thanks,

Kelly

Property Manager

(985) 635-8324

AbitaSpringsApartments@gmail.com



https://woodbluffproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



**Please note: We offer a few different floor plans at this property. The photos included in this listing may not be the actual unit that is currently available.