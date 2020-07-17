620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculately Maintained 6 Year Old Home in Demand School District! This French Country Style Patio Home Features an All Brick/Stucco Exterior with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room Offering Natural Light and Brick Fireplace. Step into This Gourmet Kitchen with Island and All Wood Cabinetry, Granite Counter-tops, and Stainless Appliances, as well as a Lavish Master Suite with Huge Closet! Ceramic Faux Wood Tile Flooring in Living Areas and Kitchen; Large Outdoor Covered Patio!