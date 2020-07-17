All apartments in St. Tammany County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive

620 Autumn Gardens Dr · (985) 789-2434
Location

620 Autumn Gardens Dr, St. Tammany County, LA 70447

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1915 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculately Maintained 6 Year Old Home in Demand School District! This French Country Style Patio Home Features an All Brick/Stucco Exterior with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room Offering Natural Light and Brick Fireplace. Step into This Gourmet Kitchen with Island and All Wood Cabinetry, Granite Counter-tops, and Stainless Appliances, as well as a Lavish Master Suite with Huge Closet! Ceramic Faux Wood Tile Flooring in Living Areas and Kitchen; Large Outdoor Covered Patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive have any available units?
620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive have?
Some of 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive offers parking.
Does 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive has a pool.
Does 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
