305 MURPHY Court

Breathtaking French Country style 5bd/4bth home nestled on 1.5 acres on a culdesac in gated Covington community of Nottoway! This home is full of unique features such as HUGE open main living area, kitchen w/granite counters, wood cabinets, ss appl, wine cooler, attached dine-in area, TWO spacious bdrm suites, LARGE walk-in closet, two Jack & Jill bathrooms&so much more! Lrg sunrm w/gorgeous view of the lush landscaping! Live oak & many other native plants in the gardens. Virtual Tour-https://bit.ly/3fxUp02