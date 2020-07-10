All apartments in St. Tammany County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

305 MURPHY Court

305 Murphy Ct · (985) 778-2525
Location

305 Murphy Ct, St. Tammany County, LA 70433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4074 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Breathtaking French Country style 5bd/4bth home nestled on 1.5 acres on a culdesac in gated Covington community of Nottoway! This home is full of unique features such as HUGE open main living area, kitchen w/granite counters, wood cabinets, ss appl, wine cooler, attached dine-in area, TWO spacious bdrm suites, LARGE walk-in closet, two Jack & Jill bathrooms&so much more! Lrg sunrm w/gorgeous view of the lush landscaping! Live oak & many other native plants in the gardens. Virtual Tour-https://bit.ly/3fxUp02

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 MURPHY Court have any available units?
305 MURPHY Court has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 305 MURPHY Court currently offering any rent specials?
305 MURPHY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 MURPHY Court pet-friendly?
No, 305 MURPHY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 305 MURPHY Court offer parking?
No, 305 MURPHY Court does not offer parking.
Does 305 MURPHY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 MURPHY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 MURPHY Court have a pool?
No, 305 MURPHY Court does not have a pool.
Does 305 MURPHY Court have accessible units?
No, 305 MURPHY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 305 MURPHY Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 MURPHY Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 MURPHY Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 MURPHY Court does not have units with air conditioning.
