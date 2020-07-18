All apartments in St. Tammany County
Find more places like 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Tammany County, LA
/
27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:25 AM

27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C

27263 Snead Dr · (985) 635-8324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

27263 Snead Dr, St. Tammany County, LA 70420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$785

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
We are now accepting applications for units at our Chapman Drive Condos, located off of Highway 435 in Abita Springs.

2BR/2BA $785 per month
All units are equipped with a stove, dishwasher, & refrigerator. Each unit has a private patio or balcony and a wood burning fireplace. We offer an on site coin-operated laundry room.

Lease is for 1 year. Monthly rent includes water, sewage, trash pick-up, & monthly pest control. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent and is due at time of lease signing (deposit may be increased based on credit and rental history).

We allow ONE SMALL pet for an additional $400 non-refundable pet fee. No exceptions!

Please find the link to our residency application below. There is a $35 application fee per adult. This fee is charged to cover the cost of credit report, criminal background check, and eviction record.

If you are interested in viewing our properties, please respond to this message (preferably via text message at the number below) with your name, phone number, & email address. Also, please tell me when you want to move. I will contact you to schedule a viewing. I look forward to hearing from you!

Thanks,
Kelly
Property Manager
(985) 635-8324
AbitaSpringsApartments@gmail.com

https://woodbluffproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

**Please note: We offer a few different floor plans at this property. The photos included in this listing may not be the actual unit that is currently available.
Abita Springs Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C have any available units?
27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C has a unit available for $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C have?
Some of 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C currently offering any rent specials?
27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C pet-friendly?
Yes, 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C is pet friendly.
Does 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C offer parking?
No, 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C does not offer parking.
Does 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C have a pool?
No, 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C does not have a pool.
Does 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C have accessible units?
No, 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C does not have accessible units.
Does 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C has units with dishwashers.
Does 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd
Mandeville, LA 70471
Abita View
19600 N 12th St
St. Tammany County, LA 70433
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd
Slidell, LA 70458
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd
Covington, LA 70433
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway
Slidell, LA 70458
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr
Covington, LA 70433
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr
Covington, LA 70433
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard
Covington, LA 70433

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHattiesburg, MSBiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LA
Harvey, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAMcComb, MSHammond, LABay St. Louis, MSFranklinton, LADiamondhead, MSPonchatoula, LAElmwood, LA
Jefferson, LAChalmette, LAGretna, LAMarrero, LALong Beach, MSWalker, LAD'Iberville, MSPrairieville, LAOcean Springs, MSGulf Hills, MSCentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity