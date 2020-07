Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

This suite is very well appointed and large. A combination of 2 suites it has a large work area, cubicle area, reception, conference room and 6 private offices. There is also a kitchen/breakroom and 2 bathrooms. This suite can also be divided into one 874 sq ft suite and one 2609 Sq ft suite. Other tenants include Murphy Appraisal, Inside Northside. Located at the intersection of Hwy 190 and I-12 just north of I-12.