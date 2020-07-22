Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:54 PM

121 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gretna, LA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Gretna should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet.... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
19 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Algiers Point
232 Bermuda St C
232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712 This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1414 Magazine Street
1414 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent $1895/month rent plus $75 water and landscaping fee Amenities: - Conveniently located in the Garden District walking distance to warehouse district, dog park, coffee shops and many

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
760 Magazine St. #208
760 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
606 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom- warehouse district - Cute 1 bed room in the warehouse district. Furnished available for 6 month or longer lease. Must see. Contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Homedale
446 FAIRMONT Street
446 Fairmont Street, Harvey, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
Nice sized one bedroom in very quiet settled area. Hardwood floors, central air and heat and off street parking. NO VOUCHERS NOT PETS.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
709 JACKSON Avenue
709 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
Eclectic, contemporary design + ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED = Furnished Unit 102 @ recently renovated 709 Jackson Ave, The Synagogue.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1453 ANNUNCIATION Street
1453 Annunciation Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
Historic 1 Bedroom/1 Bath classic New Orleans Shotgun! Hang out on your private front porch or shared rear courtyard featuring a fountain and tropical fruit trees. Walk to to Mo Jo & French Truck Coffee, Blue Giant and Satsuma Cafe.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden District
2715 MAGAZINE Street
2715 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Live in a Beautiful Historic Garden District Home! Very spacious 2 Bedrooms/3 Baths with 3rd bonus room. Open concept living area opens up to a courtyard with a pool! Laundry/pantry in kitchen with gas stove, double ovens and fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
925 RACE Street
925 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny, free standing Cottage. Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, two full bath apartment with private patio located in one of the coolest neighborhoods. The Convention Center just minutes away. Two blocks from Historic Magazine St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
920 POEYFARRE Street
920 Poeyfarre Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous furnished unit in the popular Cotton Mill building offering 24 hour staffed entrance, gorgeous & spacious courtyard, in-ground pool, and fitness center.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1176 MAGAZINE Street
1176 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
A coffee-lover's dream w/NOLA's very own French Truck Coffee just steps away. This adorable apartment in the Lower garden District is just a few blocks from the St. Charles Ave. Streetcar.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1926 Constance Street
1926 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1926 Constance Street in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
718 Pleasant Street
718 Pleasant Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
This is 1/2 of a Double in the Lower Garden District, 4 blocks from the Magazine St. Entertainment District. Two generous rooms in front with a large kitchen and bath in the back.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Homedale
513 Maple Avenue
513 Maple Avenue, Harvey, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
FOR RENT - 513 Quiet Friendly Neighborhood Single House 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom 513 Maple Avenue, Harvey, LA 70058 ** Behind Best Buy on Westbank Expressway $1,100 ea.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
800 St. Charles Ave., #307
800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a rare find for a furnished condo, one bedroom / 1 bath, in the Arts District, on the Streetcar and Parade route for less than $1700 a month, with some utilities also included! Totally renovated historic building with modern features, like

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1323 Saint Mary St
1323 Saint Mary Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1003 sqft
$300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Great One Bedroom, one bath condo just 2 blocks from St. Charles and 2 blocks from Magazine St. Just over 1,000 SF. Spacious, open design with kitchen and living room. Wood floors and high ceilings throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - H
621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - F
621 Celeste St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com 621 Celeste Street New Orleans, LA 70130 We currently have a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
42 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Gretna, LA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Gretna should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Gretna may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Gretna. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

