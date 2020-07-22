Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

135 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chalmette, LA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Chalmette should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Buccaneer Villa
8413 Galleon Dr
8413 Galleon Dr, Chalmette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1925 sqft
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you’ve been searching for with enough space
Results within 5 miles of Chalmette
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
36 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
12 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Seventh Ward
1513 Marais St
1513 Marais Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bed room apartment near French Quarters - Property Id: 302367 Newly Renovated 2 bedroom apartment. All new floors, appliances and A/C system. Small paved back yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Algiers Point
232 Bermuda St C
232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712 This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1309 Dauphine Street 4
1309 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 4 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom with Office - Property Id: 320484 Fully Furnished or Unfurnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Large Closet/Office Flex Space Beautifully Renovated in Compliance with LA Division of Historical

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Plum Orchard
4650 Laine Avenue
4650 Laine Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
4650 Laine - (RLNE5906397)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1114 ROYAL Street
1114 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
950 sqft
Location, Location, Location in the Lower Residential French Quarter (Verti Marte only Half Block). This First Floor One Bedroom, One Bath Apartment opens to the Beautiful, Lush Courtyard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
821 DAUPHINE Street
821 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
848 sqft
Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
825 DAUPHINE Street
825 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1772 sqft
Fully-renovated, historic apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter! Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a large, private courtyard, this 3/2 boasts large rooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
513 MANDEVILLE Street
513 Mandeville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom double in a wonderful walkable Bywater neighborhood. Original hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, tons of charm! Recently painted and fresh interior . Private courtyard off kitchen, separate laundry space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
820 DAUPHINE Street
820 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Second Floor, One Bedroom Apartment ALL NEW in 2018! Hardwood Floors, Stone Countertops, Stainless Appliances with In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. LED/Dimmer Lighting, Central HVAC, Windows Open, Elevator and LOCATION.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
608 SPAIN Street
608 Spain Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
771 sqft
Available August 1 for leases of 3-6 months! Move right in to this fully furnished, charming home in the Marigny! Walking distance to wonderful restaurants, entertainment and Frenchmen St. 1 bed/1 bath with office.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
931 ST ANN Street
931 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
First Floor One Bedroom, One Bath with Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Central HVAC, Gas Stove, Fridge & Granite Kitchen. Fabulous Shared Courtyard. Pets Maybe! Water & Trash Service Included, Non-Smoking Property.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
933 ST ANN Street
933 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
675 sqft
Second Floor One Bedroom, One Bath with No Carpet, Light & Bright Second Floor, Updated Kitchen with GAS Stove, Fridge & Microwave. Large, Shared Courtyard, Front & Back Entrance. Water & Trash Service Included, Pets Maybe, Non-Smoking Property.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
822 GOV NICHOLLS Street
822 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
826 sqft
Live within walking distance to the French Market, Jackson Square, Royal St Art Galleries, and all the best restaurants and fun the French Quarter has to offer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
713 ST ANN Street
713 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
Total Renovation in 2015, First Floor One Bedroom, One Bath located in the Heart of the French Quarter. Stainless/Granite Kitchen, Slate Flooring, Central HVAC, Shared Courtyard with On-Site Laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
809 ROYAL Street
809 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
*Non-Furnished* Second Floor One Bedroom, One Bath with ROYAL STREET BALCONY/GALLERY! Hardwood Flooring, Stainless/Granite Kitchen with High Ceilings, On-Site Laundry and French Quarter Views. Non-Smoking Property, Pets Maybe.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
2506 N RAMPART Street
2506 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
For Lease. Move right in to this fully furnished, charming home in the Marigny! Available immediately for lease. Owner will consider 3, 6, 0r 12 month lease.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
637 ESPLANADE Avenue
637 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
New price & available now! This is an amazing home in an even better location.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
1512 Pauger Street-1
1512 Pauger Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
425 sqft
Cute 1 bdrm/1bath Garden Apt. in Faubourg Marigny; perfect for a "green thumb" or someone looking for a tranquil oasis from everyday life. Blocks to Esplanade, the Fr. Quarter, Frenchman St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1
3400 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
850 sqft
This affordable, NICE 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment is located in Algiers, LA. It is walking distance near shopping, food and public transit. This apartment is over 850 square feet.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Chalmette, LA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Chalmette should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Chalmette may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Chalmette. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

