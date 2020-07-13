/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
121 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
20 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
29 Units Available
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Results within 1 mile of Harvey
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Place
315 BIENVILLE Drive
315 Bienville Street, Timberlane, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2636 sqft
Spacious, updated, meticulously kept. Easy drive to CBD /French Quarter /Belle Chasse /Westbank. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath HOME is ready for you and yours! Plenty of room to stretch out and relax, or entertain guests with ease.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3400 MAGAZINE Street
3400 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1100 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!!! Everything you should expect in an UPTOWN CONDO. Located on the corner of Magazine & Louisiana Ave. Gated off street parking. Easy access to to popular restaurants and retailers.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
718 Pleasant Street
718 Pleasant Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
This is 1/2 of a Double in the Lower Garden District, 4 blocks from the Magazine St. Entertainment District. Two generous rooms in front with a large kitchen and bath in the back.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
709 JACKSON Avenue
709 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
Eclectic, contemporary design + ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED = Furnished Unit 102 @ recently renovated 709 Jackson Ave, The Synagogue.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Garden District
3027 CHESTNUT Street
3027 Chestnut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
988 sqft
Tree top dwelling in a prime Garden District location! Second floor unit in a duplex–Huge kitchen w/ granite counters + top grade appliances...Open living space, shared courtyard, washer/dryer in unit. Renovated w/ every modern amenity.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Garden District
2715 MAGAZINE Street
2715 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Live in a Beautiful Historic Garden District Home! Very spacious 2 Bedrooms/3 Baths with 3rd bonus room. Open concept living area opens up to a courtyard with a pool! Laundry/pantry in kitchen with gas stove, double ovens and fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Touro
3300 ST CHARLES Avenue
3300 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
675 sqft
Live in the beautiful and historic Commodore Building on THE AVENUE and Next Door to Fresh Market and enjoy the sweet sounds of the city - street cars and parades - just outside the fountain-graced courtyard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Touro
1110 Aline
1110 Aline Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Located just steps to Magazine St shops, restaurants and transportation. Hardwood floors, all kitchen appliances, on site laundry and Owner pays water. Will consider pets on a case by case basis.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - H
621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - F
621 Celeste St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com 621 Celeste Street New Orleans, LA 70130 We currently have a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Mechanickham
219 LAVOISIER Street
219 Lavoisier Street, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
Adorable Historic 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath for lease. Walking distance to Gretna Farmer's market, levee and restaurants, local shopping. $1,000.00 per month. Security Deposit $1,000. Landlord takes care of lawn care.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
2226 Constance St
2226 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1822 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths in the Irish Channel. One block from Magazine Street in family-friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and bars.
Results within 5 miles of Harvey
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
43 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
51 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
28 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
125 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
11 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
Similar Pages
Harvey Apartments with BalconyHarvey Apartments with GymHarvey Apartments with ParkingHarvey Apartments with Pool