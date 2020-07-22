Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

139 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Jefferson should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
601 BETZ Avenue
601 Betz Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
A wonderful jewel! 2 beds/2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
11 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$995
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
14 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
12 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8227 Green St.
8227 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
1603 BURDETTE Street
1603 Burdette Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1377 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. High ceilings, wood floors, central air/heat. Independent bedrooms and a great layout. Fully equipped kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
2712 DUBLIN Street
2712 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
966 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED RENTAL UPTOWN. ALSO AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED. WATER IS INCLUDED AND PETS NEGOTIABLE..

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1101 DANTE Street
1101 Dante Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Live here! Walking distance to Oak St. restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shops, and the Carrollton Ave. streetcar.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2481 sqft
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Causeway
3021 49TH Street
3021 49th Street, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Lovely older home in great Metairie area, convenient to everything. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Private patio area. Includes Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Separate storage garage to replace your mini storage bill.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8212 OAK STREET Street
8212 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
NEW PRICE $2100, UTILITIES INCLUDED, LOCATION! LOCATION! UNIVERSITY. NEW PAINT INCLUDES W/D IN UNIT. Check out this hip, renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment on the Oak Street corridor.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
7709 Birch St.
7709 Birch Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
7709 BIRCH ST, New Orleans, LA 70118 - Charming single cottage expertly renovated 4 years ago and retaining several original details.

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
257 Cherokee St. Apt #4
257 Cherokee St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
600 sqft
257 Cherokee St #4 - For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
4 Units Available
Bucktown
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
42 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
3 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
7 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
$
3 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
5 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Jefferson, LA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Jefferson should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Jefferson may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Jefferson. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

