821 DAUPHINE Street.

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter. Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a gorgeous, private courtyard, this 2nd floor unit boasts a private balcony, large rooms, fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood floors, high ceilings, lots of storage, and tons of charm. First $50 of electricity and water included in rent. Assigned, on-site, gated parking can be included for a monthly fee. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.