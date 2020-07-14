All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:18 PM

821 DAUPHINE Street

821 Dauphine Street · (504) 417-5131
Location

821 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
French Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter. Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a gorgeous, private courtyard, this 2nd floor unit boasts a private balcony, large rooms, fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood floors, high ceilings, lots of storage, and tons of charm. First $50 of electricity and water included in rent. Assigned, on-site, gated parking can be included for a monthly fee. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 821 DAUPHINE Street have any available units?
821 DAUPHINE Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 DAUPHINE Street have?
Some of 821 DAUPHINE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 DAUPHINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 DAUPHINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 DAUPHINE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 DAUPHINE Street is pet friendly.
Does 821 DAUPHINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 821 DAUPHINE Street offers parking.
Does 821 DAUPHINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 DAUPHINE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 DAUPHINE Street have a pool?
No, 821 DAUPHINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 821 DAUPHINE Street have accessible units?
No, 821 DAUPHINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 DAUPHINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 DAUPHINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

