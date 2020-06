Amenities

Spacious 3 bd 2 bath UPPER DUPLEX in the heart of Lakeview. Corner location offers lots of light. Kitchen updated with new floors & countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer. Vintage tiled baths. Oak floors throughout. Ample Closet Space, and Large Storage Closet in the hall. Private Porch. Ideal for Medical Students/Residents - just 2 blocks off Canal Blvd. bus line to UMC, LSU and Tulane Medical Schools. Also close to LSU Dental School. Convenient to Shopping and bike path to the Lakefront