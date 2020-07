Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

LOWER DUPLEX IN QUIET AREA OF LAKEVIEW STEPS TO DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE. SEPARATE LIVING DINING ROOMS, KITCHEN W/LOTS OF CABIENTS, STOVE & REFRIGERATOR. 3 BDRMS 1.5 BATHS. FENCED BACKYARD. DOUBLE DETACHED CARPORT IS SHARED W/UPSTAIRS NEIGHBOR. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS IN THE LAUNDRY ROOM IN CARPORT. OWNER MAINTAINS THE YARD. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC & GAS AND 1/2 OF THE WATER BILL. NICE PROPERTY IN A NICE LOCATION. AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON JULY 1, 2020. PET CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS W/ EXTRA $500 DEPOSIT