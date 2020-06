Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

This spacious apartment is fully furnished and decorated. Steps to Magazine Street, Audubon park, shopping, and dining. Two king beds with luxurious bedding, and private porches. Unit Features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and second floor balconies with views of the park on Laurel. Pickled hardwood floors, and full size washer and dryer, marble bathrooms.