Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

New Price! This is a charming duplex in an incredible Mid-City location. High ceilings, exposed brick, and other architectural features are just the beginning. Hardwood floors lead from the front door to the back porch and courtyard. It's an easy walk to the Mid-City Market Place, several restaurants/bars, Rouses Grocery, and a block from the canal St. Only a mile from City Park, Bayou St. John, and the Jazz Fest Fairgrounds! Available immediately! Most pets allowed and available Now!