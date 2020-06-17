All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:15 AM

427 GRAVIER Street #201

427 Gravier Street · (504) 252-1265
Location

427 Gravier Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A truly unbeatable location just steps to the French Quarter and Harrah's Casino, our contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom CBD apartment accommodates up to 4 tenants. Combining contemporary open-concept design with gorgeous original architectural features such as loft ceilings and exposed brick, our home is a chic blend of classic Southern Gothic elegance and ultra-modern comfort. All beds feature Tempurpedic-quality mattresses and silky, high thread count linens. Lease up to 4 months. Utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 GRAVIER Street #201 have any available units?
427 GRAVIER Street #201 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 GRAVIER Street #201 have?
Some of 427 GRAVIER Street #201's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 GRAVIER Street #201 currently offering any rent specials?
427 GRAVIER Street #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 GRAVIER Street #201 pet-friendly?
No, 427 GRAVIER Street #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 427 GRAVIER Street #201 offer parking?
No, 427 GRAVIER Street #201 does not offer parking.
Does 427 GRAVIER Street #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 GRAVIER Street #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 GRAVIER Street #201 have a pool?
No, 427 GRAVIER Street #201 does not have a pool.
Does 427 GRAVIER Street #201 have accessible units?
No, 427 GRAVIER Street #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 427 GRAVIER Street #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 GRAVIER Street #201 has units with dishwashers.
