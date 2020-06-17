427 GRAVIER Street #201

Amenities

A truly unbeatable location just steps to the French Quarter and Harrah's Casino, our contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom CBD apartment accommodates up to 4 tenants. Combining contemporary open-concept design with gorgeous original architectural features such as loft ceilings and exposed brick, our home is a chic blend of classic Southern Gothic elegance and ultra-modern comfort. All beds feature Tempurpedic-quality mattresses and silky, high thread count linens. Lease up to 4 months. Utilities included.