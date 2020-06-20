All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126

3251 Saint Ferdinand St · (504) 608-1547
Location

3251 Saint Ferdinand St, New Orleans, LA 70126
Desire Area

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully newly renovated fully gated parking community located in the Gentilly area. If off street parking is a requirement, look no further! Every apartment home features beautiful wood and tile floors throughout, eliminating carpet completely! All electric, energy efficient appliances make only paying the electricity bill quite doable! Interested in a private tour, contact us today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 have any available units?
3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 have?
Some of 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 pet-friendly?
No, 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 offer parking?
Yes, 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 does offer parking.
Does 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 have a pool?
No, 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 does not have a pool.
Does 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 have accessible units?
No, 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126 has units with dishwashers.
