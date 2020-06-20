3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126

Amenities
Beautifully newly renovated fully gated parking community located in the Gentilly area. If off street parking is a requirement, look no further! Every apartment home features beautiful wood and tile floors throughout, eliminating carpet completely! All electric, energy efficient appliances make only paying the electricity bill quite doable! Interested in a private tour, contact us today!
Beautifully newly renovated fully gated parking community located in the Gentilly area. If off street parking is a requirement, look no further! Every apartment home features beautiful wood and tile floors throughout, eliminating carpet completely! All electric, energy efficient appliances make only paying the electricity bill quite doable! Interested in a private tour, contact us today!