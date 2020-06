Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Traditional uptown living close to Universities and Freret Street. Spacious two bedroom, one bath. Has living room and kitchen with all new appliances. Ground floor unit with fenced yard and some parking available. High ceilings and wood floors.



Owner pays water, trash and lawncare. No laundry on site.



$1,250 per month, $1,250 deposit, One year lease.



Call for more details and a showing.