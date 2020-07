Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Complete renovation in Historic Treme! 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts wood floors, pocket doors, soaring ceilings and tons of New Orleans charm! Large master bedroom with massive closet, claw foot tub and all marble bath. Precious yard with all new fencing. Convenient location with walking distance to French Quarter and new hospital. Move right in this beauty!