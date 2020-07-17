All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 1619 MARENGO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
1619 MARENGO Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

1619 MARENGO Street

1619 Marengo Street · (504) 559-4652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1619 Marengo Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Milan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1619 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
THIS IS THE ONE! Amazing 2 Bed/1 Bath unit located 1 block off St. Charles! 1400 sq ft. High Ceilings. Beautiful, all original Hardwood Floors. Dining Room. Closet Space. All Appliances Included: Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Great Kitchen Space. Lovely Front Porch. Off Street Parking. 1 block off the Mardi Gras Parade Route. Take the St. Charles Streetcar anywhere! A great location and a great house! 1 small pet allowed w/ pet deposit. Don't wait on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 MARENGO Street have any available units?
1619 MARENGO Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 MARENGO Street have?
Some of 1619 MARENGO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 MARENGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 MARENGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 MARENGO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 MARENGO Street is pet friendly.
Does 1619 MARENGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1619 MARENGO Street offers parking.
Does 1619 MARENGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 MARENGO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 MARENGO Street have a pool?
No, 1619 MARENGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1619 MARENGO Street have accessible units?
No, 1619 MARENGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 MARENGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 MARENGO Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1619 MARENGO Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity