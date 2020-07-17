1619 MARENGO Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

THIS IS THE ONE! Amazing 2 Bed/1 Bath unit located 1 block off St. Charles! 1400 sq ft. High Ceilings. Beautiful, all original Hardwood Floors. Dining Room. Closet Space. All Appliances Included: Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Great Kitchen Space. Lovely Front Porch. Off Street Parking. 1 block off the Mardi Gras Parade Route. Take the St. Charles Streetcar anywhere! A great location and a great house! 1 small pet allowed w/ pet deposit. Don't wait on this one!