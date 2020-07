Amenities

Historic 1 Bedroom/1 Bath classic New Orleans Shotgun! Hang out on your private front porch or shared rear courtyard featuring a fountain and tropical fruit trees. Walk to to Mo Jo & French Truck Coffee, Blue Giant and Satsuma Cafe. 1/2 block from Annunciation Park. A short stroll to the the Warehouse District and French Quarter shopping and restaurants. Includes new Washer/Dryer in the unit. New floors in the kitchen & bath. Central HVAC. Small Pets allowed with a fee. Unfurnished.