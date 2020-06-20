All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1323 Saint Mary St

1323 Saint Mary Street · (504) 383-8025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1323 Saint Mary Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
REDUCED. Great One Bedroom, one bath condo just 2 blocks from St. Charles and 2 blocks from Magazine St. Just over 1,000 SF. Spacious, open design with kitchen and living room. Wood floors and high ceilings throughout. Condo was recently updated with new cabinets, marble counter tops, new appliances and fresh paint. Bathroom recently updated as well. Nice size bedroom and includes a bonus area which could be used for many things like an office or even an overnight guest room with some curtains. Front porch and shared courtyard. Laundry room with hook ups (washer and dryer not included). Pets are allowed but with restrictions and deposit. One dog under 60 lbs or 2 cats less than 25 lbs. Water included in rent. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. One parking space is included. One year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Saint Mary St have any available units?
1323 Saint Mary St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Saint Mary St have?
Some of 1323 Saint Mary St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Saint Mary St currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Saint Mary St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Saint Mary St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 Saint Mary St is pet friendly.
Does 1323 Saint Mary St offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Saint Mary St does offer parking.
Does 1323 Saint Mary St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 Saint Mary St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Saint Mary St have a pool?
No, 1323 Saint Mary St does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Saint Mary St have accessible units?
No, 1323 Saint Mary St does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Saint Mary St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Saint Mary St does not have units with dishwashers.
