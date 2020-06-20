1323 Saint Mary St

Amenities

REDUCED. Great One Bedroom, one bath condo just 2 blocks from St. Charles and 2 blocks from Magazine St. Just over 1,000 SF. Spacious, open design with kitchen and living room. Wood floors and high ceilings throughout. Condo was recently updated with new cabinets, marble counter tops, new appliances and fresh paint. Bathroom recently updated as well. Nice size bedroom and includes a bonus area which could be used for many things like an office or even an overnight guest room with some curtains. Front porch and shared courtyard. Laundry room with hook ups (washer and dryer not included). Pets are allowed but with restrictions and deposit. One dog under 60 lbs or 2 cats less than 25 lbs. Water included in rent. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. One parking space is included. One year lease.