Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

A Stunning 4 level unit in Historic St Elizabeth's. 1st floor has a Breakfast/Wet Bar area with wine cooler, kegerator, drawer fridge & too many luxury items to list. Renovated 4th floor added a 2nd Master Suite & Third Bedroom. This unit has it's own private elevator and many energy-efficient features. 3 Assigned parking places. Unit is being offered unfurnished, however, lessee may negotiate with owner, if lessee prefers to lease it as furnished. Smoking is not allowed in the unit.