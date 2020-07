Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities coffee bar

1 bedroom, 1 bath with laundry in the unit. Only 1 block from restaurants and coffee shops on Esplanade Ave. in beautiful Faubourg St. John. Sunny and charming, this one bedroom apartment is an ideal location for the medical corridor or CBD. This Victorian double

has hardwood floors, 11 ft. ceilings, central A/H, gas stove, DW, W/D and ample storage. No pets. No smoking. Available August 1st.