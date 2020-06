Amenities

4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST. CHRISTOPHER SCHOOL.....RENOVATED IN 2008 WITH NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, BASE BOARDS,CERAMIC TILES IN KITCHEN AND BATHS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEW CHERRYWOOD CABINETS , GRANITE TILE COUNTERTOPS ,DISHWASHER, SINK, AND COMES WITH BUILT-IN WALL OVEN/MICROWAVE AND ELECTRIC COOKTOP. BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE NEW VANITIES , SINKS, AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORS...HAS A FENCED YARD AND STORAGE SHED.......CLOSE TO EVERYTHING....NO PETS.....CALL ROBERT @ show contact info

No Pets Allowed



