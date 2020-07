Amenities

WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX. GATED & SECURED. INGROUND FENCED SWIMMING POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED W/EASY ACCESS TO I-10, DOWNTOWN, CAUSEWAY, ETC. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF METAIRIE, THIS CONDO HAS 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, GREAT ROOM & KITCHEN. 2ND FLOOR UNIT TOWNHOUSE STYLE. NO PETS ALLOWED. KITCHEN INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER & DISPOSAL. THIS 2 BEDROOM UNIT IS AN END UNIT & IS LARGER THAN THE OTHER 2 BEDROOM UNITS. AVAILABLE NOW. 1 YEAR LEASE.