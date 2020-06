Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated dog park some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Available 07/01/20 Bucktown House for rent - Property Id: 293708



Bucktown house for rent! $1300 a month. Utilities not included except water. No yard. Block away from the levee, dog park and bonnabel boat launch. Close to interstate, grocery's and food. Recently renovated. Brand new kitchen, all new appliances. New toilet and vanity in bathroom. Large closet spaces.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293708

Property Id 293708



(RLNE5833217)