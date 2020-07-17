All apartments in Metairie
Metairie, LA
124 GRUNER Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:11 PM

124 GRUNER Road

124 Gruner Road · (985) 727-7000
Location

124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA 70001
Haring Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2481 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub & separate shower, large laundry room w/ storage. Round out this home w/ a fenced in backyard & patio space the are accessed through the dual french doors in the living room. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis w/ pet deposit. Front yard to be landscaped.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 GRUNER Road have any available units?
124 GRUNER Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 GRUNER Road have?
Some of 124 GRUNER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 GRUNER Road currently offering any rent specials?
124 GRUNER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 GRUNER Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 GRUNER Road is pet friendly.
Does 124 GRUNER Road offer parking?
Yes, 124 GRUNER Road offers parking.
Does 124 GRUNER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 GRUNER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 GRUNER Road have a pool?
No, 124 GRUNER Road does not have a pool.
Does 124 GRUNER Road have accessible units?
No, 124 GRUNER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 124 GRUNER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 GRUNER Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 GRUNER Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 GRUNER Road does not have units with air conditioning.
