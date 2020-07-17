124 GRUNER Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub & separate shower, large laundry room w/ storage. Round out this home w/ a fenced in backyard & patio space the are accessed through the dual french doors in the living room. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis w/ pet deposit. Front yard to be landscaped.