Amenities

gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym

Formally used as a studio for dance, exercise, this space is in awesome location off Highway 22 across from Beau Chene. Walk into an open space with vaulted ceilings. 2 private offices and large kitchenette. Minimum 36-month lease (Modified Gross). Tenant pays water, communications, janitorial and inside property liability insurance. Very nice suite in an excellent condition & location! Lease Escalation is Year 1 $1200, Year 2 $1225, Year 3 $1250