512 RAMON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Old Mandeville: Four blocks from Lake Pontchartrain! Minutes to Causeway bridge. No Smoking. Clean 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Wooden floors in liv room with high vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Granite counter tops in kitchen; refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, laundry room. 16 x 20 ft deck for entertaining / relaxing in fenced back yard. Designated off street parking. Mandeville Schools. No Pets. Move In Ready. 1 yr $1,295 3 BD/2 full bath. Tenants cuts grass on their side. 2 story