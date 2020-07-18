All apartments in Mandeville
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

512 RAMON Street

512 Ramon St · (985) 727-7000
Location

512 Ramon St, Mandeville, LA 70448

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Old Mandeville: Four blocks from Lake Pontchartrain! Minutes to Causeway bridge. No Smoking. Clean 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Wooden floors in liv room with high vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Granite counter tops in kitchen; refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, laundry room. 16 x 20 ft deck for entertaining / relaxing in fenced back yard. Designated off street parking. Mandeville Schools. No Pets. Move In Ready. 1 yr $1,295 3 BD/2 full bath. Tenants cuts grass on their side. 2 story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 RAMON Street have any available units?
512 RAMON Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 RAMON Street have?
Some of 512 RAMON Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 RAMON Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 RAMON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 RAMON Street pet-friendly?
No, 512 RAMON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mandeville.
Does 512 RAMON Street offer parking?
Yes, 512 RAMON Street offers parking.
Does 512 RAMON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 RAMON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 RAMON Street have a pool?
No, 512 RAMON Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 RAMON Street have accessible units?
No, 512 RAMON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 RAMON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 RAMON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 RAMON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 RAMON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
