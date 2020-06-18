All apartments in Mandeville
Find more places like
315 JACKSON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mandeville, LA
/
315 JACKSON Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:54 AM

315 JACKSON Avenue

315 Jackson Ave · (985) 502-7644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mandeville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

315 Jackson Ave, Mandeville, LA 70448

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Waterfront Community in Old Mandeville walking distance to the trace, restaurants, & shopping. Spacious 3 story with lots of updates & closet space. Kitchen: granite counters & SS Appliances. Second floor is dedicated to a master suite with huge walk-in closet, 6 ft soaker tub, walk in shower, double vanities and your own private balcony. OWNER PAYS HOA DUES WHICH COVERS WATER, TRASH, & COMMON AREA MAINTENANCE. BOAT SLIP IS AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL $200/MONTH. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE SEE MLS#2237878

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 315 JACKSON Avenue have any available units?
315 JACKSON Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 JACKSON Avenue have?
Some of 315 JACKSON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 JACKSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 JACKSON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 JACKSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 JACKSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mandeville.
Does 315 JACKSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 315 JACKSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 315 JACKSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 JACKSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 JACKSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 JACKSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 JACKSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 JACKSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 JACKSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 JACKSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 JACKSON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 JACKSON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr
Mandeville, LA 70471
Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd
Mandeville, LA 70471
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk
Mandeville, LA 70471
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd
Mandeville, LA 70471

Similar Pages

Mandeville 1 BedroomsMandeville 2 BedroomsMandeville Apartments with Washer-DryerMandeville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMandeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LAKenner, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAEden Isle, LADiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard UniversityLouisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New OrleansUniversity of Holy Cross