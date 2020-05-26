All apartments in Covington
Find more places like 700 COVINGTON CENTER None.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, LA
/
700 COVINGTON CENTER None
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

700 COVINGTON CENTER None

700 Covington Centre · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

700 Covington Centre, Covington, LA 70433
Saint John

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Work from home? This could be for you! An efficiency apartment disguised as an office building! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and kitchen, completely outfitted with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Wood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows. $825/month (unfurnished). Need furniture? We can make that happen for just $1000/month. No pets. Smoking allowed outside only. Credit report. Shorter term lease is available for slightly higher rent. Owner pays water/sewer/trash pick-up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 COVINGTON CENTER None have any available units?
700 COVINGTON CENTER None doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, LA.
What amenities does 700 COVINGTON CENTER None have?
Some of 700 COVINGTON CENTER None's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 COVINGTON CENTER None currently offering any rent specials?
700 COVINGTON CENTER None is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 COVINGTON CENTER None pet-friendly?
No, 700 COVINGTON CENTER None is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 700 COVINGTON CENTER None offer parking?
Yes, 700 COVINGTON CENTER None offers parking.
Does 700 COVINGTON CENTER None have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 COVINGTON CENTER None offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 COVINGTON CENTER None have a pool?
No, 700 COVINGTON CENTER None does not have a pool.
Does 700 COVINGTON CENTER None have accessible units?
No, 700 COVINGTON CENTER None does not have accessible units.
Does 700 COVINGTON CENTER None have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 COVINGTON CENTER None has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 COVINGTON CENTER None have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 COVINGTON CENTER None does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr
Covington, LA 70433
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard
Covington, LA 70433
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd
Covington, LA 70433
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd
Covington, LA 70433
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr
Covington, LA 70433
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln
Covington, LA 70433
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr
Covington, LA 70433

Similar Pages

Covington 1 BedroomsCovington 2 Bedrooms
Covington Apartments with ParkingCovington Apartments with Pools
Covington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAKenner, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LA
Harvey, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAJefferson, LAChalmette, LA
Marrero, LABay St. Louis, MSDiamondhead, MSPonchatoula, LAFranklinton, LAGretna, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross