700 COVINGTON CENTER None

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave

Work from home? This could be for you! An efficiency apartment disguised as an office building! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and kitchen, completely outfitted with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Wood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows. $825/month (unfurnished). Need furniture? We can make that happen for just $1000/month. No pets. Smoking allowed outside only. Credit report. Shorter term lease is available for slightly higher rent. Owner pays water/sewer/trash pick-up.