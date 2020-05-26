700 COVINGTON CENTER None

Amenities
Work from home? This could be for you! An efficiency apartment disguised as an office building! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and kitchen, completely outfitted with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Wood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows. $825/month (unfurnished). Need furniture? We can make that happen for just $1000/month. No pets. Smoking allowed outside only. Credit report. Shorter term lease is available for slightly higher rent. Owner pays water/sewer/trash pick-up.