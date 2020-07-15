335 E BOSTON Street

Amenities

Within walking distance to all that downtown Covington has to offer, restaurants, retail, banks, Southern Hotel, STP Justice Center, art galleries, schools and so much more. Be a part of the Old Covington Business Association at this location in the heart of the city. Modified gross lease, building can be split into 3 suites, however, owner would like 1 user if possible. Modified Gross Lease, tenant pays utilities, liability insurance, interior janitorial and communications. Property for sale ML S2239429