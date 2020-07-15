All apartments in Covington
335 E BOSTON Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

335 E BOSTON Street

335 E Boston St · (985) 966-2712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 E Boston St, Covington, LA 70433
Saint John

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-3 · Avail. now

$3,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 3082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Within walking distance to all that downtown Covington has to offer, restaurants, retail, banks, Southern Hotel, STP Justice Center, art galleries, schools and so much more. Be a part of the Old Covington Business Association at this location in the heart of the city. Modified gross lease, building can be split into 3 suites, however, owner would like 1 user if possible. Modified Gross Lease, tenant pays utilities, liability insurance, interior janitorial and communications. Property for sale ML S2239429

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 E BOSTON Street have any available units?
335 E BOSTON Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 335 E BOSTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 E BOSTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 E BOSTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 335 E BOSTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 335 E BOSTON Street offer parking?
No, 335 E BOSTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 335 E BOSTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 E BOSTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 E BOSTON Street have a pool?
No, 335 E BOSTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 E BOSTON Street have accessible units?
No, 335 E BOSTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 E BOSTON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 E BOSTON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 E BOSTON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 E BOSTON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
