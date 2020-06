Amenities

Property Amenities pet friendly

2 Bedroom House near LSU for rent. - Directions: North of LSU off Nicholson drive (LA 30 ). Left on Violet

Subdivision: University Terrace



2 BEDROOMS

1 BATHROOMS

800 SQ.FT.



RENT: $ 850.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $850.00

NOT PET FRIENDLY!



Description:

Refrigerator Remains

Washer & Dryer Remains

New Appliances

New Paint

NO central HVAC or Heat. Home is equipped with window units that provides Heat and HVAC.



** Ring Security Door bell Camera included in the rental



No Pets Allowed



