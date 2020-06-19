All apartments in Baton Rouge
731 South 10th Street

Location

731 South 10th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Downtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Great Deal! Vintage, fully furnished, 1275 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home near downtown Baton Rouge and Mid City.

Unfurnished option for a monthly rent of $1295 !!

This home features an open floor plan living/dining room. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator/freezer, a microwave, a dishwasher, a chest freezer, and a gas range oven.

This home is loaded with amenities that include a covered front porch, lawn-care, alarm service, ceramic tile floors throughout (no carpet), a laundry room equipped with washer/dryer, ceiling fans throughout, off-street parking, and cable.

Bonus Amenities:
Ring Doorbell, Wi-Fi and Cox High Speed Internet Service included.

Great location! Walking distance from historic St. Agnes Catholic Church, 0.1 miles from I-10E & I-10S, 0.5 miles from I-10N, 0.5 miles from McKinley Middle Magnet

Must See! Hurry won't last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 South 10th Street have any available units?
731 South 10th Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 South 10th Street have?
Some of 731 South 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 South 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
731 South 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 South 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 731 South 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 731 South 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 731 South 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 731 South 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 South 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 South 10th Street have a pool?
No, 731 South 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 731 South 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 731 South 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 731 South 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 South 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
