731 South 10th Street

Amenities
Great Deal! Vintage, fully furnished, 1275 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home near downtown Baton Rouge and Mid City.
Unfurnished option for a monthly rent of $1295 !!
This home features an open floor plan living/dining room. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator/freezer, a microwave, a dishwasher, a chest freezer, and a gas range oven.
This home is loaded with amenities that include a covered front porch, lawn-care, alarm service, ceramic tile floors throughout (no carpet), a laundry room equipped with washer/dryer, ceiling fans throughout, off-street parking, and cable.
Bonus Amenities:
Ring Doorbell, Wi-Fi and Cox High Speed Internet Service included.
Great location! Walking distance from historic St. Agnes Catholic Church, 0.1 miles from I-10E & I-10S, 0.5 miles from I-10N, 0.5 miles from McKinley Middle Magnet
Must See! Hurry won't last long!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.