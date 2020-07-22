All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 675 Wooddale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
675 Wooddale
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

675 Wooddale

675 Wooddale Boulevard · (225) 803-2731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

675 Wooddale Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Goodwood Homesites

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1000 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Available 08/15/20 Mid-City 2 Bedroom Condo All Utilities Paid! - Property Id: 323187

We have very nice and spacious condominium homes available in a desirable mid-city location within a small gated complex. The units have a modern open living room and dining area, while the kitchen offers all electric appliances, double sink, and plenty of cabinets. High quality wood-like tile covers all the floors, except in the bathrooms that have a different decorative tile with standard tub and shower combo, vanity, and toilet. Each of the units have a covered balcony or patio, offering views of our community pool or surrounding garden area.
A low monthly HOA fee (included in the monthly lease price) covers the electricity, water, sewer, trash, exterior building maintenance, pool, and grounds upkeep, building insurance, and onsite manager.
You will be in the middle of everything Baton Rouge has to offer, by being conveniently located five minutes from Walmart, La Morenita grocery, various eateries, and public transportation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/675-wooddale-baton-rouge-la/323187
Property Id 323187

(RLNE5969843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Wooddale have any available units?
675 Wooddale has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 Wooddale have?
Some of 675 Wooddale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Wooddale currently offering any rent specials?
675 Wooddale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Wooddale pet-friendly?
No, 675 Wooddale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 675 Wooddale offer parking?
No, 675 Wooddale does not offer parking.
Does 675 Wooddale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Wooddale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Wooddale have a pool?
Yes, 675 Wooddale has a pool.
Does 675 Wooddale have accessible units?
No, 675 Wooddale does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Wooddale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Wooddale has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 675 Wooddale?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBaton Rouge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Dog Friendly Apartments
Baton Rouge Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LA
Zachary, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAGardere, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
Sherwood ForestDowntown

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity