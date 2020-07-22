675 Wooddale

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included pool microwave

Available 08/15/20 Mid-City 2 Bedroom Condo All Utilities Paid! - Property Id: 323187



We have very nice and spacious condominium homes available in a desirable mid-city location within a small gated complex. The units have a modern open living room and dining area, while the kitchen offers all electric appliances, double sink, and plenty of cabinets. High quality wood-like tile covers all the floors, except in the bathrooms that have a different decorative tile with standard tub and shower combo, vanity, and toilet. Each of the units have a covered balcony or patio, offering views of our community pool or surrounding garden area.

A low monthly HOA fee (included in the monthly lease price) covers the electricity, water, sewer, trash, exterior building maintenance, pool, and grounds upkeep, building insurance, and onsite manager.

You will be in the middle of everything Baton Rouge has to offer, by being conveniently located five minutes from Walmart, La Morenita grocery, various eateries, and public transportation.

