Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Victory Commons - 2BR condo in upscale, gated community outside the LSU gates and 5 minute walk to Tiger Stadium. Two bedroom split floorplan that is great for privacy. The unit has beautiful wood floors in living room and kitchen, slab granite counters in both bathrooms, w/d connections. The kitchen has slab granite counters, stainless appliances. One assigned covered parking.



