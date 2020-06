Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Minutes away from the mall, Florida blvd, and anything else you could need in town! But simultaneously located on a very private, dead end road. Beautifully updated condos ready to home a growing family, or the best of friends. Apply now while it's still available!



For a virtual tour please click below link:



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/97a07a78-281d-48da-a1b6-e8db96459622/?utm_source=captureapp



(RLNE3424507)