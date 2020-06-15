All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1275 W. Chimes St.

1275 West Chimes Street · (225) 751-8847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1275 West Chimes Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Old South Baton Rouge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1275 W. Chimes St. · Avail. Aug 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
1275 W. Chimes St. Available 08/07/20 Updated 3br house, cvd prkg, backyard views of LSU vet school horses has w/f/dw/range $1200/mo - Super convenient location near LSU and downtown, just off River Road one street from Skip Bertman! Updated 3br house with tile and engineered flooring throughout. Lots of windows with beautiful views! Big open living room and lots of counter space and cabinets in kitchen. Fully fenced back yard and a fenced front yard too!
(Central air and heat and ceiling fans, too.)

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4097483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 W. Chimes St. have any available units?
1275 W. Chimes St. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1275 W. Chimes St. have?
Some of 1275 W. Chimes St.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 W. Chimes St. currently offering any rent specials?
1275 W. Chimes St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 W. Chimes St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 W. Chimes St. is pet friendly.
Does 1275 W. Chimes St. offer parking?
Yes, 1275 W. Chimes St. does offer parking.
Does 1275 W. Chimes St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 W. Chimes St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 W. Chimes St. have a pool?
No, 1275 W. Chimes St. does not have a pool.
Does 1275 W. Chimes St. have accessible units?
No, 1275 W. Chimes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 W. Chimes St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 W. Chimes St. has units with dishwashers.
