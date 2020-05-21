Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

11650 Candace St Available 06/15/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2 Bath House! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1708601



This newly built home is beautifully finished out with granite, open layout, wood floors (no carpet!), and great storage. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. The cul-de-sac neighborhood offers a quaint family-friendly environment and the location offers easy access to I-110, plants, the Baton Rouge airport, and more.



To Apply:



Visit our website at citisidepm.com to apply for the property. Section 8 is accepted



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Security Deposit: $1,000



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 530

Minimum Income Requirement 1000

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 11650 Candace St is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.citisidepm.com



(RLNE4667968)