Baton Rouge, LA
11650 Candace St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

11650 Candace St

11650 Candace Street · (770) 733-1756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11650 Candace Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11650 Candace St · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
11650 Candace St Available 06/15/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2 Bath House! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1708601

This newly built home is beautifully finished out with granite, open layout, wood floors (no carpet!), and great storage. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. The cul-de-sac neighborhood offers a quaint family-friendly environment and the location offers easy access to I-110, plants, the Baton Rouge airport, and more.

To Apply:

Visit our website at citisidepm.com to apply for the property. Section 8 is accepted

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Security Deposit: $1,000

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 530
Minimum Income Requirement 1000
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 11650 Candace St is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.citisidepm.com

(RLNE4667968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11650 Candace St have any available units?
11650 Candace St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 11650 Candace St have?
Some of 11650 Candace St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11650 Candace St currently offering any rent specials?
11650 Candace St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11650 Candace St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11650 Candace St is pet friendly.
Does 11650 Candace St offer parking?
No, 11650 Candace St does not offer parking.
Does 11650 Candace St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11650 Candace St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11650 Candace St have a pool?
No, 11650 Candace St does not have a pool.
Does 11650 Candace St have accessible units?
No, 11650 Candace St does not have accessible units.
Does 11650 Candace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11650 Candace St does not have units with dishwashers.
