Amenities
11650 Candace St Available 06/15/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2 Bath House! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1708601
This newly built home is beautifully finished out with granite, open layout, wood floors (no carpet!), and great storage. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. The cul-de-sac neighborhood offers a quaint family-friendly environment and the location offers easy access to I-110, plants, the Baton Rouge airport, and more.
To Apply:
Visit our website at citisidepm.com to apply for the property. Section 8 is accepted
Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Security Deposit: $1,000
Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 530
Minimum Income Requirement 1000
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments
For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p
We do not advertise on Craigslist. 11650 Candace St is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.citisidepm.com
(RLNE4667968)