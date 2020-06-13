All apartments in Oak Grove
Find more places like 625 Avondale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Grove, KY
/
625 Avondale Rd
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

625 Avondale Rd

625 Avondale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

625 Avondale Road, Oak Grove, KY 42262

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home for an active family, large yard to play . The Kitchen has a nice view of the area and a pantry that can be used as a safe room during storms.. It has a storage area at the top of the stairs.2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Avondale Rd have any available units?
625 Avondale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, KY.
What amenities does 625 Avondale Rd have?
Some of 625 Avondale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Avondale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
625 Avondale Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Avondale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 625 Avondale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 625 Avondale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 625 Avondale Rd does offer parking.
Does 625 Avondale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Avondale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Avondale Rd have a pool?
No, 625 Avondale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 625 Avondale Rd have accessible units?
No, 625 Avondale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Avondale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Avondale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Avondale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Avondale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Grove 1 BedroomsOak Grove 2 Bedrooms
Oak Grove 3 BedroomsOak Grove Apartments with Garage
Oak Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNClarksville, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Hopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University