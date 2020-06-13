Great home for an active family, large yard to play . The Kitchen has a nice view of the area and a pantry that can be used as a safe room during storms.. It has a storage area at the top of the stairs.2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 Avondale Rd have any available units?
625 Avondale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, KY.
What amenities does 625 Avondale Rd have?
Some of 625 Avondale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Avondale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
625 Avondale Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.