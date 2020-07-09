Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oak Grove, KY
/
212 Stateline Rd
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
212 Stateline Rd
212 State Line Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Grove
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
212 State Line Road, Oak Grove, KY 42262
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 br,1 1/2 ba, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, covered patio, privacy fence, 1,050 sq ft. .35 acres, mature pet allowed w/fee of $200.00 per pet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 Stateline Rd have any available units?
212 Stateline Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Grove, KY
.
What amenities does 212 Stateline Rd have?
Some of 212 Stateline Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 212 Stateline Rd currently offering any rent specials?
212 Stateline Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Stateline Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Stateline Rd is pet friendly.
Does 212 Stateline Rd offer parking?
No, 212 Stateline Rd does not offer parking.
Does 212 Stateline Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Stateline Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Stateline Rd have a pool?
No, 212 Stateline Rd does not have a pool.
Does 212 Stateline Rd have accessible units?
No, 212 Stateline Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Stateline Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Stateline Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Stateline Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Stateline Rd has units with air conditioning.
