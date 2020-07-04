All apartments in Oak Grove
Find more places like 1989 Timberline Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Grove, KY
/
1989 Timberline Cir
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:52 AM

1989 Timberline Cir

1989 Timberline Circle · (814) 515-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Grove
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1989 Timberline Circle, Oak Grove, KY 42262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a very comfortable, 3 bed, 2 bath home. The easily accessible kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, and a nice view of the back yard. This kitchen has vinyl flooring, and fresh interior paint.Minutes away from gate 4 and 6. In addition, the highway can be easily reached. This home will not last at this price! Schedule a viewing today! $250 deposit per pet. 2 Pet max, 65 lbs max. (NO RESTRICTED BREEDS ALLOWED) Unfortunately, at this time, this property is not Section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1989 Timberline Cir have any available units?
1989 Timberline Cir has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1989 Timberline Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1989 Timberline Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1989 Timberline Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1989 Timberline Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1989 Timberline Cir offer parking?
No, 1989 Timberline Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1989 Timberline Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1989 Timberline Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1989 Timberline Cir have a pool?
No, 1989 Timberline Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1989 Timberline Cir have accessible units?
No, 1989 Timberline Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1989 Timberline Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1989 Timberline Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1989 Timberline Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1989 Timberline Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1989 Timberline Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Grove 2 BedroomsOak Grove 3 Bedrooms
Oak Grove Apartments with GaragesOak Grove Apartments with Pools
Oak Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNClarksville, TNHopkinsville, KYGoodlettsville, TN
Dickson, TNMadisonville, KYWhite House, TN
Ashland City, TNSpringfield, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity