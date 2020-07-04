1989 Timberline Cir

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

This is a very comfortable, 3 bed, 2 bath home. The easily accessible kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, and a nice view of the back yard. This kitchen has vinyl flooring, and fresh interior paint.Minutes away from gate 4 and 6. In addition, the highway can be easily reached. This home will not last at this price! Schedule a viewing today! $250 deposit per pet. 2 Pet max, 65 lbs max. (NO RESTRICTED BREEDS ALLOWED) Unfortunately, at this time, this property is not Section 8 approved.