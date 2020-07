Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

126 Gail Street Available 08/22/20 Enchanting Ranch Home; - Walk into your Spacious Living Area Showcasing Impeccable Engineered Wood Flooring flowing through to the Hallway and Dining Space. The Kitchen Features Rich Cabinets Perfectly Paired up with Soft Colored Counter tops. Between the Windows and the Flow between these three rooms the home is illuminated with Natural Light!



Travel Down your Hallway and you will Find Three Welcoming Bedrooms Featuring Plush Carpet, and Generous Closet Space. Wait There's More...This Amazing Home comes with Washer and Dryer Included!



This Home is Pet Friendly and has a fenced in yard to keep them in!



Includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter service.



(RLNE4388231)