Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Mount Vernon

6733 Caribbean Ln · (502) 373-6630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY 40219
Okolona

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom Apartment-1

$724

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom Apartment-1

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom Townhome-1

$984

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1137 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mount Vernon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
playground
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville. We are located just minutes from the Kentucky Derby, Freedom Hall, Jefferson Mall and the University of Louisville campus. Mount Vernon Apartments features well-maintained apartments and rental townhomes, beautifully landscaped grounds, and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams.
Mount Vernon Apartments in Louisville are pet friendly and welcome most pets with some restrictions. All apartments also feature FREE gas heat, water, sewer and trash utilities as well as large fenced in garden patios or caf-style balconies.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Can choose to get own renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200 (1 pet); $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $10/pet (up to 2 pets)
restrictions: 35 lb. weight limit; breed restrictions may apply
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mount Vernon have any available units?
Mount Vernon offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $724, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $799, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $984. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Mount Vernon have?
Some of Mount Vernon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mount Vernon currently offering any rent specials?
Mount Vernon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mount Vernon pet-friendly?
Yes, Mount Vernon is pet friendly.
Does Mount Vernon offer parking?
Yes, Mount Vernon offers parking.
Does Mount Vernon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mount Vernon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mount Vernon have a pool?
No, Mount Vernon does not have a pool.
Does Mount Vernon have accessible units?
No, Mount Vernon does not have accessible units.
Does Mount Vernon have units with dishwashers?
No, Mount Vernon does not have units with dishwashers.

