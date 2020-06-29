Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal playground

Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville. We are located just minutes from the Kentucky Derby, Freedom Hall, Jefferson Mall and the University of Louisville campus. Mount Vernon Apartments features well-maintained apartments and rental townhomes, beautifully landscaped grounds, and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams.

Mount Vernon Apartments in Louisville are pet friendly and welcome most pets with some restrictions. All apartments also feature FREE gas heat, water, sewer and trash utilities as well as large fenced in garden patios or caf-style balconies.