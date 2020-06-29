Mount Vernon.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Can choose to get own renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200 (1 pet); $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $10/pet (up to 2 pets)
restrictions: 35 lb. weight limit; breed restrictions may apply
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.