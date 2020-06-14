/
1 bedroom apartments
58 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN
Downtown New Albany
23 Units Available
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$588
919 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2121 Culbertson Ave
2121 Culbertson Avenue, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Efficiency Apartment available for rent in New Albany! Conveniently located in Downtown New Albany - near shopping, restaurants, and recreation! Minutes from Louisville, KY. Apartment is 650SF - offered at $650/month.
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$622
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1114 Silverton Ct. #4
1114 Silverton Ct, Clark County, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
900 sqft
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in a beautiful area along Silver Creek. These apartments are in a park-like setting with plenty of privacy only 5-minutes to downtown Louisville.
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
850 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
775 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
540 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Central Business District
61 Units Available
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Butchertown
27 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
4 Units Available
King Solomon Apartments
1512 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$680
680 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
9 Units Available
Cambridge Square
600 Cambridge Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL RENTAL COMMUNITY IN CLARKSVILLE, INDIANA
Old Louisville
15 Units Available
Park Chateau
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Welcome Home to Lofts on Ormsby conveniently located in historic Old Louisville and just minutes from Downtown, The University of Louisville, Fourth Street Live, Kentucky Center for the Arts, Central Park, and so much more.
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
611 Magnolia
611 W Magnolia Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$995
Fully Furnished One Bedroom Old Louisville Cottage - Quaint fully furnished one bedroom shotgun style home. Equipped kitchen, separate dining area, lots of storage, off street parking. Area available for gardening.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
620 S 3rd St
620 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Welcome to the BRAND NEW 620 Building Apartments located on the 3rd and 4th floors these units offer prime downtown living at its finest! Utilities are included with the rent which means the only thing the tenants pay is WIFI and parking which is
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
709 E Washington St
709 East Washington Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
703 sqft
Flexible Lease in NULU! 1 Bed/1 Bath, tall ceilings, old world charm. Located a block from E. Main St.
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1464 South 3rd Street
1464 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
Charming, clean and comfortable carriage house apartment with privacy and security. Wood floors and in unit laundry. Located close to downtown. Walk to UofL, dining, and Central Park. Includes utilities. Minimum 3 month lease.
Phoenix Hill
1 Unit Available
816 E. Chestnut Street #1
816 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
540 sqft
This unit is a newly renovated first floor unit. It features granite counter tops, original hardwood flooring in the living room, marble flooring in the kitchen and bath, and carpet in the bedroom.
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
914 Franklin St
914 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Nicely presented 1 BDRM/1 BATH apartment located in Historic Butchertown. This desirable apartment is the front portion of a duplex with the back of the property being the other apartment (townhouse.
