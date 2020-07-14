All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like
800 Tower City Club Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
800 Tower City Club Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

800 Tower City Club Apartments

800 S 4th St · (215) 607-7937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2404 · Avail. now

$925

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Unit 2511 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 2412 · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 0410 · Avail. now

$1,015

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 0302 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 · Avail. now

$1,515

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 0305 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0405 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 800 Tower City Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
carport
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
pool table
Sky Park, Rooftop Pool and Professional Fitness Center! Located in the Central Business District of downtown Louisville at the corner of 4th and York Streets, the 800 Tower City Club Apartments offers urban renters a rental experience that cannot be found anywhere else in the city. Our iconic, high-rise community is THE place to live in downtown Louisville. An array of studio, convertible, one and two bedroom apartments and penthouses include expansive outdoor terraces with panoramic views of Louisville, beautiful granite kitchen islands, five different interior finish options, bathrooms with rainfall shower heads, custom closets and new wood-grain flooring. In addition, our residents enjoy world-class amenities, such as an on-site fitness center with outdoor yoga studio, complimentary bicycle storage, laundry facilities, extended hour concierge services and private, controlled access to the building.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 - up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Combined 35 lbs. weight limit.
Parking Details: Attached garage parking available. Secure key fob entrance to garage.
Storage Details: Additional storage units available for rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 800 Tower City Club Apartments have any available units?
800 Tower City Club Apartments has 9 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Tower City Club Apartments have?
Some of 800 Tower City Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Tower City Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
800 Tower City Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Tower City Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Tower City Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 800 Tower City Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 800 Tower City Club Apartments offers parking.
Does 800 Tower City Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Tower City Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Tower City Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 800 Tower City Club Apartments has a pool.
Does 800 Tower City Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, 800 Tower City Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Tower City Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Tower City Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln
Louisville, KY 40218
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr
Louisville, KY 40206
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr
Louisville, KY 40220
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr
Louisville, KY 40222
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place
Louisville, KY 40206
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd
Louisville, KY 40219
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street
Louisville, KY 40202
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace
Louisville, KY 40220

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 BedroomsLouisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly PlacesLouisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, INShelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern CreekOld LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley StationCentral Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of LouisvilleThe Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding UniversityJefferson Community and Technical College