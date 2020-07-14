Amenities

Sky Park, Rooftop Pool and Professional Fitness Center! Located in the Central Business District of downtown Louisville at the corner of 4th and York Streets, the 800 Tower City Club Apartments offers urban renters a rental experience that cannot be found anywhere else in the city. Our iconic, high-rise community is THE place to live in downtown Louisville. An array of studio, convertible, one and two bedroom apartments and penthouses include expansive outdoor terraces with panoramic views of Louisville, beautiful granite kitchen islands, five different interior finish options, bathrooms with rainfall shower heads, custom closets and new wood-grain flooring. In addition, our residents enjoy world-class amenities, such as an on-site fitness center with outdoor yoga studio, complimentary bicycle storage, laundry facilities, extended hour concierge services and private, controlled access to the building.