4019 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

ADORABLE 2 Bedroom Home in Camp Taylor - This ADORABLE freshly painted and renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in Camp Taylor. Enter to find beautiful new laminate flooring throughout, so much openness throughout. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and new counter tops. The bathroom has a new shower, bath and vanity. The home also features a large fenced back yard.



Sorry NO SMOKING!

Pet considered with required deposit



No Section 8



(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)



(RLNE3223799)